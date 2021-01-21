Helix Market Cap Tops $141,306.04 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $141,306.04 and approximately $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00274372 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,237,698 coins and its circulating supply is 31,101,799 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.