HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLE. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($62.06).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.29 and its 200 day moving average is €44.37.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.