Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 5.5%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 1,224,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,551,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 352,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 330,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

