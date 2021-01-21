Helpico (HELP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,042.98

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,042.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helpico has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Helpico