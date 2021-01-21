Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Shares Gap Up to $1,297.50

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,297.50, but opened at $1,350.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) shares last traded at $1,320.00, with a volume of 9,616 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £104.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,333.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 953.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.