HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Hits $756,576.84

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $756,576.84 and approximately $16,656.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

