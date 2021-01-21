HeroNode Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $147,657.90 and $18.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00548621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.24 or 0.03861123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

