Hershey Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

