HEX Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $7.11 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003545 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022405 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002363 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

