HEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.25 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $6.25 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00055502 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003755 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003306 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014486 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

