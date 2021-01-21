Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NYSE HXL opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

