Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) Shares Up 50%

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) shares shot up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 228,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 243,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,419.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) Company Profile (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia. Highbank Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.