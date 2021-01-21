HighCape Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 4,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,578,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.