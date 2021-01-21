Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,669 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.56. 165,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of -728.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

