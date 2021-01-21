Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.69. 86,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,069. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.17. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.