Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 4,429 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,793 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $175.04. 215,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,594. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

