Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 986,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,624,381. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

