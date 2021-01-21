Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.87. 59,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

