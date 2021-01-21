Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

EL traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.78. 31,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,312. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

