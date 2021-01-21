Highland Capital Management LLC Has $15.01 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.06. The company had a trading volume of 117,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

