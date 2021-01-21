Highland Capital Management LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $289.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

