Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $244.58. 72,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.