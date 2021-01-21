Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after buying an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,240,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870,582. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

