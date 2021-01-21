Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,890 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 443,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

