Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

MU stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 818,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,929,994. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.