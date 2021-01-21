Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $11.32 on Thursday, hitting $247.85. 93,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,998. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.80.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.