Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,593 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.72. 306,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

