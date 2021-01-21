Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,386,082. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

