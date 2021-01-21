Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.31. 1,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $289.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

