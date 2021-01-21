Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,564 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,347. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

