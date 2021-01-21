Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

