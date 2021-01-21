Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $334.40. 192,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. The stock has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.