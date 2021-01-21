HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Trading 3.4% Higher

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Clarus Securities raised their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

