HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.65% of HNI worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 309,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 275,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HNI by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,654 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HNI by 208.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 56.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $529,398.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,195 shares of company stock worth $4,004,284 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

