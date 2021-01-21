HOLD Trading Down 3.7% This Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, HOLD has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $3,386.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00287870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00071893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

