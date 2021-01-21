Holo Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Holo has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03819693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,441,988,659 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

