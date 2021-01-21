Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HFBL remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

