Homeros Hits One Day Volume of $4.81 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Homeros has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00125959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00292392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069274 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

