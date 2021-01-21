HOMIHELP 24-Hour Volume Tops $42,024.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.87 million and $42,024.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00005180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

