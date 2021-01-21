Honest Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Honest has a market capitalization of $691,038.17 and $2,716.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00052519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

