Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Decreased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 3.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.90. 61,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average is $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

