HOQU Market Capitalization Reaches $347,360.10 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $347,360.10 and approximately $2.39 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

