HorusPay Price Tops $0.0002 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $169,348.86 and $2.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HorusPay has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00125444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00293592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071931 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00069565 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

