Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 9.9%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.55. 3,238,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,142,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The business had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.