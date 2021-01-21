Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.74. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 60,784 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

