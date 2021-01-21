HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock remained flat at $$25.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

