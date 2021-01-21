H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $13.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 889,776 shares.

HR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46.

In other news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$313,234.03. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,308,609 shares in the company, valued at C$16,992,287.87.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

