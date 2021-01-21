HSBC Initiates Coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,023.20 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.