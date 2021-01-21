HTMLCOIN Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $13,995.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,588.65 or 1.00078711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00323402 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00565304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00156417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003642 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

