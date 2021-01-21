Hubii Network (HBT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.57 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $60.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network (CRYPTO:HBT) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.